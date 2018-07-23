House and Senate lawmakers in the negotiated version of their respective fiscal 2019 defense policy bills have agreed to prohibit the Air Force from retiring its current fleet of ground-surveillance planes until 2028 while authorizing funding to advance the Advanced…
House, Senate Negotiated FY ’19 NDAA Cuts JSTARS Replacement Program
House and Senate lawmakers in the negotiated version of their respective fiscal 2019 defense policy bills have agreed to prohibit the Air Force from retiring its current fleet of ground-surveillance planes until 2028 while authorizing funding to advance the Advanced…