House and Senate lawmakers have removed a provision in the final version of the fiscal year 2019 defense policy bill banning and reimposing sanctions against Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE, despite concerns over the company’s alleged ties to intelligence…
House, Senate Lawmakers Cut Tougher Penalties Against ZTE From NDAA
