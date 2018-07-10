Given the prevalence of cyber-attacks and intrusions against critical infrastructure globally, leading Democrats on a House panel have requested the Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigate cyber security threats to the U.S. electric grid.“The threats…
House Science Dems Ask GAO To Examine Cyber Threats To U.S. Electric Grid
