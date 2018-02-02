The chairman of a House science panel informed the Department of Homeland Security he may issue a subpoena for documents related to the department’s Kaspersky Lab software ban if officials skip another deadline.House Science, Space, and Technology Committee…
House Science Chairman Threatens Subpoena For Kaspersky Ban Documents
