The House of Representatives voted, 250-166, Jan. 30 to re-pass its version of the fiscal year 2018 defense appropriations bill.The $658.1-billion measure originally received House approval last year but failed to advance to a conference with the gridlocked Senate,…
House Re-Passes FY 2018 Defense Appropriations Bill
The House of Representatives voted, 250-166, Jan. 30 to re-pass its version of the fiscal year 2018 defense appropriations bill.The $658.1-billion measure originally received House approval last year but failed to advance to a conference with the gridlocked Senate,…