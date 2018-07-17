Lawmakers on Tuesday passed a resolution to commit to providing the Pentagon with a fully authorized, on-time budget as the House and Senate continue negotiations on the respective versions of their FY '19 defense authorization bills ahead of a July 27 deadline…
House Passes Resolution Committing To On-Time Defense Appropriations; NDAA Conference Continues
