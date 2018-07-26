House Passes Final Version Of FY 19 NDAA

Defense Daily | 07/26/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The House easily passed the final version of the $717 billion fiscal year 2019 defense policy bill Thursday.Lawmakers voted 359-54 to approve the conference report of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)…

