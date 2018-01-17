The House unanimously passed legislation on Wednesday to reopen a cyber diplomacy office at the State Department which was shuttered under Secretary Rex Tillerson’s department reorganization.The Cyber Diplomacy Act, sponsored by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman…
House Passes Bill Requiring State Department To Reopen Cyber Diplomacy Office
