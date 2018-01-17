House Passes Bill Requiring State Department To Reopen Cyber Diplomacy Office

Defense Daily | 01/17/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The House unanimously passed legislation on Wednesday to reopen a cyber diplomacy office at the State Department which was shuttered under Secretary Rex Tillerson’s department reorganization.The Cyber Diplomacy Act, sponsored by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman…

