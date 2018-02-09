The House passed a bill late Feb. 7 to improve cyber security cooperation with Ukraine, after the bill’s sponsor urged the White House to consider the international partnership as a critical step for assessing future election and infrastructure cyber threats.Lawmakers…
House Passes Bill To Improve Cyber Security Cooperation With Ukraine
