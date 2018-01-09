House Passes Bevy Of Homeland Security Bills

Defense Daily | 01/09/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The House on Tuesday approved a number of homeland security bills, including ones related to cyber security, aviation security and counter-terrorism.The SAFE TECH Act (H.R. 4561), introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), would give the Transportation Security…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *