The House on Tuesday approved a number of homeland security bills, including ones related to cyber security, aviation security and counter-terrorism.The SAFE TECH Act (H.R. 4561), introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), would give the Transportation Security…
House Passes Bevy Of Homeland Security Bills
The House on Tuesday approved a number of homeland security bills, including ones related to cyber security, aviation security and counter-terrorism.The SAFE TECH Act (H.R. 4561), introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), would give the Transportation Security…