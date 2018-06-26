The House on Monday night passed seven homeland security bills dealing with transportation security, cyber security, immigration and identity management.The bipartisan bills passed by voice vote.“In today’s dynamic threat environment, we must continually…
House Passes Bevy Of Homeland Security Bills
