House Nears Debate On FY 2019 Defense Appropriations Bill
The full U.S. House of Representatives is expected to take up its version of the fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill the week of June 25-29.The debate on the $674.6-billion measure will likely occur June 27, according to a spokeswoman for the House Appropriations…