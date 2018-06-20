House Nears Debate On FY 2019 Defense Appropriations Bill

Defense Daily | 06/20/2018 | Marc Selinger

The full U.S. House of Representatives is expected to take up its version of the fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill the week of June 25-29.The debate on the $674.6-billion measure will likely occur June 27, according to a spokeswoman for the House Appropriations…

