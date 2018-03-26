More than 60 House members have signed a letter to Senate leaders urging them to schedule a vote on the nomination of Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-Okla.) to be NASA administrator.The letter, led by Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas), chairman of the House Science Committee’s…
House Lawmakers Urge Senate Vote On NASA Administrator Nominee
