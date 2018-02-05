House Homeland Security Chairman: Improved Info Sharing, More Pressure Needed To Combat Cyber Threats

Defense Daily | 02/05/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Combatting future nation-state cyber threats will require greater authorities for the Department of Homeland Security to improve information sharing and a better effort to place pressure on adversaries, according to the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *