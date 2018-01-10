House Hearing To Probe Possible Fixes For Navy Ship Woes

Defense Daily | 01/10/2018 | Marc Selinger

The House Armed Services Committee’s readiness and seapower panels plan to hold a joint hearing Jan. 18 to scrutinize how the Navy will remedy problems that led to a series of ship mishaps last year, a key congressman said Jan. 10.The hearing will examine two…

