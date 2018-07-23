The Coast Guard faces a growing capability gap between the times its current fleet of medium-endurance cutters retires and when its fleet of new Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC) finishes coming on line, according to a House panel that oversees policy authorities for…
House Committee Highlights Capability Gaps With Coast Guard’s Medium Endurance Cutters
The Coast Guard faces a growing capability gap between the times its current fleet of medium-endurance cutters retires and when its fleet of new Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC) finishes coming on line, according to a House panel that oversees policy authorities for…