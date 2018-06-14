House Budgeters Add Millions For Army, Marine Corps Rotorcraft

Defense Daily | 06/14/2018 | Dan Parsons

U.S. Army and Marine Corps rotorcraft procurement received significant funding increases in the fiscal 2019 defense spending bill approved June 13.The $674.6 billion bill was approved 48-to-4 by the House Appropriations Committee, sending the measure to the full…

