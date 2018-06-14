U.S. Army and Marine Corps rotorcraft procurement received significant funding increases in the fiscal 2019 defense spending bill approved June 13.The $674.6 billion bill was approved 48-to-4 by the House Appropriations Committee, sending the measure to the full…
House Budgeters Add Millions For Army, Marine Corps Rotorcraft
U.S. Army and Marine Corps rotorcraft procurement received significant funding increases in the fiscal 2019 defense spending bill approved June 13.The $674.6 billion bill was approved 48-to-4 by the House Appropriations Committee, sending the measure to the full…