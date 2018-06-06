The House Appropriations Committee’s draft FY 2019 Defense Appropriations bill funds 12 Navy ships at $22.7 billion, including three Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs).This is nearly a billion dollars more than the Navy’s FY ’19 shipbuilding budget request of $21.9…
House Appropriators Match Authorizers To Fund Three LCS
The House Appropriations Committee’s draft FY 2019 Defense Appropriations bill funds 12 Navy ships at $22.7 billion, including three Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs).This is nearly a billion dollars more than the Navy’s FY ’19 shipbuilding budget request of $21.9…