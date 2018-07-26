After a lengthy markup, the House Appropriations Committee late Wednesday afternoon agreed to a $51.4 billion discretionary spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security in fiscal year 2019 and included a provision that would initiate funding for an additional…
House Appropriators Approve $51.4 Billion DHS Bill; Agree To Fund 12th National Security Cutter
