HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After years of searching for the Holy Grail of combat vehicles and failing to the right mix of technologies at an affordable price, the Army is within reach of a plan to develop a pair of manned and unmanned fighting vehicles with revolutionary…
‘Holy Grail’ Next-Gen Combat Vehicle Prototypes To Begin Delivering In 2019
