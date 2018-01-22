HII Wins $125 Million Modification For More Fitz Repair Work

Defense Daily | 01/22/2018 | Rich Abott

The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awarded Huntington Ingalls Inc. [HII] its largest modification yet, $125 million, for the contract repairing the heavily damaged USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), the Pentagon said on Friday.The modification covers “the additional…

