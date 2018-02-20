The Naval Sea Systems Command awarded Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] a $1.4 billion fixed-price-incentive modification for the detail design and construction (DD&C) of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD)-29 on Feb. 16.Work on this 13th LPD…
HII Wins $1.4 Billion Contract To Build LPD-29
