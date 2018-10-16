Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] started fabrication of the future USS Bougainville (LHA-8) at its shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., on Oct. 15.The ship is largely being produced in the Pascagoula facility and it is scheduled to be delivered by 2024. LHA-8 is set…
HII Starts Building Next Amphibious Assault Ship
Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] started fabrication of the future USS Bougainville (LHA-8) at its shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., on Oct. 15.The ship is largely being produced in the Pascagoula facility and it is scheduled to be delivered by 2024. LHA-8 is set…