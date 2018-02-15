HII Posts Lower Profit In Fourth Quarter On Tax, Interest Expenses: Plans New Investments

Defense Daily | 02/15/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] on Thursday reported a steep drop in net income in the fourth quarter largely due to expenses related to a new tax law and the early retirement of debt, although adjusting for these items the results beat consensus estimates.While…

