Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] on Thursday reported a steep drop in net income in the fourth quarter largely due to expenses related to a new tax law and the early retirement of debt, although adjusting for these items the results beat consensus estimates.While…
HII Posts Lower Profit In Fourth Quarter On Tax, Interest Expenses: Plans New Investments
Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] on Thursday reported a steep drop in net income in the fourth quarter largely due to expenses related to a new tax law and the early retirement of debt, although adjusting for these items the results beat consensus estimates.While…