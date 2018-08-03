The Navy on Thursday awarded Huntington Ingalls Industries’ [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding a $165.5 million contract to procure long-lead time materials and non-recurring engineering activities for the first LPD Flight II San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock…
HII Awarded $165.5 Million For First LPD Flight II Long-Lead Materials
