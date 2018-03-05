Lockheed Martin [LMT] Chief Marillyn Hewson said on Monday that she doesn’t have enough information about President Trump’s plans for tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to know that the impact might be on her company and its suppliers.Hewson also said the…
Hewson Says Details Lacking To Qualify Impact Of Trump’s Proposed Tariffs
