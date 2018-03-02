Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] new $150 million contract to develop and build two High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with Surveillance (HELIOS) weapon systems for the Navy marks several first including the first laser weapon fully integrated for the lifetime…
HELIOS Laser To Be First Fully Integrated On U.S. Ship
