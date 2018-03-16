  • Home /
HASC Leadership Urges President To Fully Fund Counter-Information Warfare Office

Defense Daily International | 03/16/2018 | Matthew Beinart

A bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to the president on March 15 urging him to fully resource and staff the agency tasked with countering foreign disinformation campaigns, including officially allocating up to $60 million in funds.Top leadership from…

