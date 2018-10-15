With just a “fraction” of their respective businesses overlapping, the corporate chiefs behind the largest defense merger ever don’t expect any major regulatory hurdles in combining Harris Corp. [HRS] and L3 Technologies [LLL] into a $16 billion-plus sixth…
Harris, L3 Chiefs Don’t See Roadblocks To Closing Deal
With just a “fraction” of their respective businesses overlapping, the corporate chiefs behind the largest defense merger ever don’t expect any major regulatory hurdles in combining Harris Corp. [HRS] and L3 Technologies [LLL] into a $16 billion-plus sixth…