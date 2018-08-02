The Pentagon’s effort to build hypersonic weapons by the early 2020’s and ahead of near-peer competitors will require the services to be more direct with their industry partners to make improved use of developing technologies, a top DoD official said Wednesday.…
Griffin: Meeting 2020’s Hypersonics Goals Will Ensure U.S. Retains Technological Edge
The Pentagon’s effort to build hypersonic weapons by the early 2020’s and ahead of near-peer competitors will require the services to be more direct with their industry partners to make improved use of developing technologies, a top DoD official said Wednesday.…