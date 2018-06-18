The federal government last Friday issued plans to modify contracting regulations to prohibit the use of cyber security software provided by a Russian company by contractors in support of federal programs.The interim rule, issued by the Defense Department, General…
Government Bars Contractors From Using Kaspersky Products In Support Of Contracts
