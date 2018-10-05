General Motors [GM] is transitioning its year-old defense subsidiary to a more active role in terms of customer outreach and marketing now that the legal paperwork is out of the way and has named John Charlton, a retired Army two-star general, as president.Charlton…
GM Names Retired Army General Charlton As President Of Defense Unit
