Gigamon Acquired By Private Investors

Defense Daily | 01/02/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The network monitoring solutions firm Gigamon, Inc., last week was acquired by the private investment firm Elliott Management and Qatar’s state-owned management fund Qatar Investment Authority for $1.6 billion. Gigamon CEO Paul Hooper. Photo: Gigamon[/caption]“With…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *