Gigamon Acquired By Private Investors

Defense Daily International | 01/05/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The network monitoring solutions firm Gigamon, Inc., the week of Dec. 24, was acquired by the private investment firm Elliott Management and Qatar’s state-owned management fund Qatar Investment Authority for $1.6 billion.“With the acquisition complete,…

