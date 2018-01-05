The network monitoring solutions firm Gigamon, Inc., the week of Dec. 24, was acquired by the private investment firm Elliott Management and Qatar’s state-owned management fund Qatar Investment Authority for $1.6 billion.“With the acquisition complete,…
Gigamon Acquired By Private Investors
