Geurts Sees OA Helping the Navy Keep Pace With Technology

Defense Daily | 01/16/2018 | Rich Abott

The Navy’s new Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition (RD&A) James Geurts last week emphasized the importance of open architectures in acquisition for the Navy.While speaking with reporters at the Surface Navy Association’s…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *