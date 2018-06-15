  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Germany Moving Forward With Lockheed For First 360-Degree, Networked Missile Defense System

Germany Moving Forward With Lockheed For First 360-Degree, Networked Missile Defense System

Defense Daily International | 06/15/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Lockheed Martin [LMT] is readying for an official proposal from Germany the week of June 17 to replace its Patriot missile defense system with the first ever 360-degree, network integrated air & missile defense system, a company official told sister publication Defense…

More Stories You Might Like