General Dynamics [GD] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire CSRA, Inc. [CSRA] in a $9.6 billion cash deal that will make it the second largest provider of federal information technology (IT) services while adding new customers and capabilities.There are more…
General Dynamics Cites Scale, Customers, Capabilities, Profits In Deal For CSRA
General Dynamics [GD] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire CSRA, Inc. [CSRA] in a $9.6 billion cash deal that will make it the second largest provider of federal information technology (IT) services while adding new customers and capabilities.There are more…