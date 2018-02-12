General Dynamics Cites Scale, Customers, Capabilities, Profits In Deal For CSRA

Defense Daily | 02/12/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

General Dynamics [GD] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire CSRA, Inc. [CSRA] in a $9.6 billion cash deal that will make it the second largest provider of federal information technology (IT) services while adding new customers and capabilities.There are more…

