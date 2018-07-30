General Electric [GE] and Advanced Turbine Engine Company (ATEC), a joint Honeywell [HON] and Pratt & Whitney venture, have both submitted the second and final proposals for the next phase of the Army’s program to find new engines for its Apache and Black…
GE, ATEC Submit Final Proposals To Replace Army’s Apache, Black Hawk Engines
General Electric [GE] and Advanced Turbine Engine Company (ATEC), a joint Honeywell [HON] and Pratt & Whitney venture, have both submitted the second and final proposals for the next phase of the Army’s program to find new engines for its Apache and Black…