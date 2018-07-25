Lower taxes and improved operating profits more than offset higher costs related to a recent acquisition as General Dynamics [GD] on Wednesday posted higher earnings and sales in its second quarter.GD said net income increased 5 percent to $786 million, $2.62 earnings…
GD’s Second Quarter Earnings Rise On Lower Taxes
