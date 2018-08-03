The Army has awarded General Dynamics [GD] Mission Systems a $3.9 billion contract to continue managing the purchasing and maintenance of its ruggedized battlefield network hardware, the company said Aug. 1.GD Mission Systems will support the Army’s Common Hardware…
GD Receives $3.9 Billion To Manage IT Equipment For Army’s Battlefield Network
The Army has awarded General Dynamics [GD] Mission Systems a $3.9 billion contract to continue managing the purchasing and maintenance of its ruggedized battlefield network hardware, the company said Aug. 1.GD Mission Systems will support the Army’s Common Hardware…