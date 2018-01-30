GD Protests TSA Award To Unisys

Defense Daily | 01/30/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

General Dynamics [GD] earlier this month filed a protest in federal court over a potential five-year $250 million contract the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) awarded to Unisys Corp. [UIS] in November for a program that integrates the agency’s security…

