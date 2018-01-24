Buoyed by all of its operating segments, General Dynamics [GD] on Wednesday reported strong fourth quarter top and bottom lines to finish 2017 and the company said a new tax bill that went into effect this year will bolster its cash generation.Net income jumped…
GD Posts Strong Fourth Quarter, Says Tax Reform Will Aid Internal Investment
Buoyed by all of its operating segments, General Dynamics [GD] on Wednesday reported strong fourth quarter top and bottom lines to finish 2017 and the company said a new tax bill that went into effect this year will bolster its cash generation.Net income jumped…