GD Nabs Potential $629 Million Contract To Provide IT Support For DHS

Defense Daily | 03/30/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

General Dynamics [GD] won a potential six-year, $628.6 million task order from the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide information technology (IT) support related to the Department of Homeland Security’s headquarters campus at the former St. Elizabeth’s…

More Stories You Might Like