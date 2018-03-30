General Dynamics [GD] won a potential six-year, $628.6 million task order from the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide information technology (IT) support related to the Department of Homeland Security’s headquarters campus at the former St. Elizabeth’s…
GD Nabs Potential $629 Million Contract To Provide IT Support For DHS
