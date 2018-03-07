General Dynamics [GD] on Wednesday said its board has increased the company’s quarterly dividend by nearly 11 percent to 93 cents per share, payable on May 11.The dividend hike represents the 21st consecutive year that GD has raised the dividend on its common…
GD Increases Dividend
