General Dynamics [GD] and CSRA, Inc. [CSRA] on Wednesday said that GD’s pending acquisition of CSRA has cleared a federal regulatory milestone.In filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, both companies said the waiting period for the Hart Scott Rodino…
GD Deal For CSRA Clears Regulatory Hurdle
