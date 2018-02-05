General Dynamics [GD] has successfully completed pilot testing and an initial deployment in South Texas of a border security surveillance system designed to shift with evolving illegal cross-border activity.GD says six of its Relocatable-Remote Video Surveillance…
GD Completes Pilot of Relocatable RVSS in Texas
