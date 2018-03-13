GD Awarded $696 Million Contract For Virginia Submarine Long-Lead Materials

Defense Daily | 03/13/2018 | Rich Abott

The Naval Sea Systems Command awarded General Dynamics’s [GD] Electric Boat a $696 million modification on Monday for long-lead time material for the FY ’19 and ’20 Virginia-class submarines.Two Virginia-class submarines are being procured in each year, the…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *