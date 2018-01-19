GAO Report: DoD Needs To Address New Aircraft Tracking System’s Cyber Risks

Defense Daily | 01/19/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Department of Defense officials have yet to address known cyber security risks associated with a military aircraft tracking tool and have only two years before the system must be fully integrated, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report  published…

