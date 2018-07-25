Federal agencies have yet to implement about a thousand recommendations to improve information security and many officials are increasingly unaware of the origins of cyber attacks on their networks, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office.A…
GAO: Federal Agencies Lagging On Cyber Recommendations, Improved National Strategy Needed
