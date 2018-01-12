The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has denied two protests on the $387 million Army contract for training support at Fort Rucker, Ala.Both DynCorp International LLC and L-3 [LLL] Army Sustainment LLC protested the contract award to M1 Support Services,…
GAO Denies L-3, DynCorp Protests On Army Aviation Support Contract Loss
