GAO Denies L-3, DynCorp Protests On Army Aviation Support Contract Loss

Defense Daily | 01/12/2018 | S. L. Fuller

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has denied two protests on the $387 million Army contract for training support at Fort Rucker, Ala.Both DynCorp International LLC and L-3 [LLL] Army Sustainment LLC protested the contract award to M1 Support Services,…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *